WAUSAU – Wausau’s Mayor Katie Rosenberg has issued a proclamation in the name of diapers to encourage residents to donate these much-needed nappies to struggling families.

Rosenberg encourages Wausau residents “to donate generously to diaper banks, diaper drives, and support those organizations that collect and distribute diapers” as part of the National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 18-24.

“Wausau is proud to be home to trusted community-based organizations, including The Babies’ Place that recognize the importance of diapers in ensuring health and providing economic stability for families and thus distribute diapers to families through various channels,” Rosenberg said. “… Diaper banks play a critical role in supporting families, improving infant health and well-being, and advancing our local and state economic growth.”





