WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Wausau East/West won its second-straight leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament, slipping past Marshfield by three strokes at the fourth leg of the tournament Friday at Ridges Golf Course.

East/West finished with a team score of 186, with Marshfield second at 189. The two teams are now tied for the conference lead with three legs to go in the tournament series. Wisconsin Rapids was third (205), Stevens Point fourth (211) and D.C. Everest fifth (219).

Marshfield’s Brielle Lenz was meet medalist, shooting a 41, one shot ahead of Talia Schlindwein of Wausau East/West.

Ayla Trollop added a 45, Sam Gaffney had a 49 and Ella Lambrecht shot a 50 for East/West’s other scoring golfers.

Ella Szekeress finished in a three-way tie for fifth with a 48 to lead D.C. Everest.

The WVC Tournament returns to Marshfield Country Club again for the fifth leg on Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Sept. 8, at Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rapids

Team scores: 1. Wausau East/West 186; 2. Marshfield 189; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 205; 4. Stevens Point 211; 5. D.C. Everest 219.

Individual scores: 1. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 41; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 42; 3. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 44; 4. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 45; 5. Lexxi Oertel (MAR), McKenzie Holm (MAR) and Ella Szekeress (DC) 48; 8. Sam Gaffney (WAU) and Alexa Cour (WR) 49; 10. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) and Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 50; 12. Isabel Hodges (MAR) 52; 13. Kate Ninneman (WR) and Gabby Neilitz (WR) 53; 15. Shylah Brogan (MAR), Skylar Millan (SP) and Harper Brandenburg (DC) 54; 18. Angela Steinke (DC) and Ava Fetterer (WR) 55; 20. Evey Szymkowiak (SP) 56; 21. Madalyn Cisewski (SP) 57; 22. Natalie Doering (WAU) 59; 23. Sophia Wagman (DC) 62; 24. Faith Stremkowski (SP) 66; 25. Anna Meyer (DC) 73.

