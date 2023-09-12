Scores provided by Scott Campbell. To submit a recreational league score for publication, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

WAUSAU, Wis. — The Wausau Golf League Championship, spanning 14 weeks of league play, culminated Monday night amidst rainy conditions at both the Trapp River and Tribute golf courses. The championship saw first-half winners face off against second-half victors in two divisions: Red and Blue.

Championship Results:

Red Division:

Champions : Teed Off! comprising team members Dale Brom, Dan Kimps, Noah Plautz, and Don Nix.

: Teed Off! comprising team members Dale Brom, Dan Kimps, Noah Plautz, and Don Nix. Runners-up: Team Babl/Powers with members Tyler Babl, Mike Powers, Mike Kessel, and Tim Damato.

Blue Division:

Champions : CCU Too! featuring Keith Ellison, Greg Grau, Scott Hunger, and Mike Shipway.

: CCU Too! featuring Keith Ellison, Greg Grau, Scott Hunger, and Mike Shipway. Runners-up: Team Hanke with Phil Hanke, Matt Hanke, Ben Fischer, and Adam Hall.

Seasonal Team Awards:

For teams not in the playoffs but with the highest points throughout the season:

Red Division:

Winner: Team Graef

Runner-up: Larry Meyer Construction

Blue Division:

Winner: Cloverbelt Credit Union

Runner-up: Riverview Wash Haus

Individual Recognitions:

Red Division:

1st Place: Alex Forer of Larry Meyer Construction

2nd Place: Ken Zipperer of Larry Meyer Construction

3rd Place: Tyler Babl of Babl/Powers

Blue Division:

1st Place: Ben Fischer of Team Hanke

2nd Place: Lee Wisneiski of Team Gehrke

3rd Place: Scott Chittum Sr. of Cloverbelt Credit Union

Teams not vying for the championship participated in a scramble, with CHR-Hanson emerging victorious in the Red Division and Werth It! in the Blue Division.

The Wausau Golf League invites interested players or 4-man teams to join next season’s competition. For inquiries, contact the Tribute golf course in Wausau.

