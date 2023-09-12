Scores provided by Scott Campbell. To submit a recreational league score for publication, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, Wis. — The Wausau Golf League Championship, spanning 14 weeks of league play, culminated Monday night amidst rainy conditions at both the Trapp River and Tribute golf courses. The championship saw first-half winners face off against second-half victors in two divisions: Red and Blue.
Championship Results:
Red Division:
- Champions: Teed Off! comprising team members Dale Brom, Dan Kimps, Noah Plautz, and Don Nix.
- Runners-up: Team Babl/Powers with members Tyler Babl, Mike Powers, Mike Kessel, and Tim Damato.
Blue Division:
- Champions: CCU Too! featuring Keith Ellison, Greg Grau, Scott Hunger, and Mike Shipway.
- Runners-up: Team Hanke with Phil Hanke, Matt Hanke, Ben Fischer, and Adam Hall.
Seasonal Team Awards:
For teams not in the playoffs but with the highest points throughout the season:
Red Division:
- Winner: Team Graef
- Runner-up: Larry Meyer Construction
Blue Division:
- Winner: Cloverbelt Credit Union
- Runner-up: Riverview Wash Haus
Individual Recognitions:
Red Division:
- 1st Place: Alex Forer of Larry Meyer Construction
- 2nd Place: Ken Zipperer of Larry Meyer Construction
- 3rd Place: Tyler Babl of Babl/Powers
Blue Division:
- 1st Place: Ben Fischer of Team Hanke
- 2nd Place: Lee Wisneiski of Team Gehrke
- 3rd Place: Scott Chittum Sr. of Cloverbelt Credit Union
Teams not vying for the championship participated in a scramble, with CHR-Hanson emerging victorious in the Red Division and Werth It! in the Blue Division.
The Wausau Golf League invites interested players or 4-man teams to join next season’s competition. For inquiries, contact the Tribute golf course in Wausau.