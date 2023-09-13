Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Noah Martin had a hat trick to lead the Newman Catholic soccer team to a 5-1 win over Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis in a nonconference match Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Evan Zubke added two goals, Lucas Erdman had two assists and Nolyn Lindner also had an assist for the Cardinals, who remain perfect this season at 5-0.

Owen Reeves saved three shots in goal for Newman.

Newman Catholic (4-0 CWC) will play at Marshfield Columbus Catholic (7-1-1, 4-0 CWC) in a battle of Central Wisconsin Conference leaders on Thursday at Griese Park in Marshfield beginning at 5 p.m.

