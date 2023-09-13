Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Cyclones hit the home ice in just 31 days for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:10 p.m. The first 500 fans that evening will receive a Cyclones magnet schedule presented by Prompt Action Pest Control.

Additional fan giveaways during the upcoming season will feature a Celly Cinco de Ciclones bobblehead, scarf giveaway, two hat giveaways, drawstring bag and pint glass giveaway.

The promotional schedule will also see the corgi races and wiener dog races return on Saturday, January 20th and Saturday, February 3rd respectively. Both will feature pre-sale limited edition Cyclones Corgi Races and Cyclones Wiener Dog Races merchandise with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Marathon County Humane Society and New Life Pet Adoption.

Fan ticket specials include two Family Night games that will save fans up to 20% on tickets thanks to Festival Foods. In addition, all kids 12 and under receive free admission on November 25th presented by Findorff and all youth hockey players wearing their game jersey on December 30th receive free admission presented by AmFam Jim Clemens Agency. November 3rd and January 19th will feature $2 beer presented by Budweiser and fans can also enjoy the Clone Zone for just $20.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back to Marathon Park and enjoy all the fan giveaways and unique promotions. We take pride in offering fans excellent value while attending home games and we believe this promotional schedule does just that,” said Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

Single game tickets for all home games went on sale via wausaucyclones.com Wednesday.

