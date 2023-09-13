Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield regained the lead in the Wisconsin Valley Conference standings with a 13-stroke victory at the fifth leg of the WVC Girls Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Marshfield Country Club.

The Tigers finished with a score of 177, with Wausau East/West second with a 190. The two teams each had two first-place finishes at the previous four conference tournaments. D.C. Everest was fourth with a 209.

Marshfield’s Brielle Lenz had a 40 to earn meet medalist honors by two shots over East/West’s Talia Schlindwein.

Ayla Trollop tied for fifth with a 45, Ella Wendling tied for eighth with a 47, Ella Lambrecht had a 56 and Sam Gaffney had a 57 as well for Wausau East/West.

Ella Szekeress placed seventh with a 46 to lead D.C. Everest. Mara Meverden had a 51, Harper Brandeburg and Angela Steinke had 56s, and Kelsey Meverden shot a 57 to round out the Evergreens’ scores.

The sixth leg of the tournament will be Friday at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau, and the seventh and final leg is scheduled for Monday at Wisconsin River Golf Course in Stevens Point.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Meet No. 5, Sept. 12, at Marshfield Country Club

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 177; 2. Wausau East/West 190; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 196; 4. D.C. Everest 209; 5. Stevens Point 219.

Individual scores: 1. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 40; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 42; 3. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) 43; 4. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 44; 5. Lili Anaya (MAR) and Ayla Trollop (WAU) 45; 7. Ella Szekeress (DC) 46; 8. Ella Wendling (WAU), Skylar Millan (SP) and Alexa Cour (WR) 47; 11. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) 48; 12. Natalie Henslin (WR) and Shylah Brogan (MAR) 49; 14. Mara Meverden (DC) and McKenzie Holm (MAR) 51; 16. Kate Ninneman (WR) 52; 17. Gabby Neilitz (WR) 54; 18. Harper Brandenburg (DC), Ella Lambrecht (WAU) and Angela Steinke (DC) 56; 21. Kelsey Meverden (DC) and Sam Gaffney (WAU) 57; 23. Faith Stremkowski (SP) 61; 24. Evey Szymkowiak (SP) 67; 25. Madalyn Cisewski (SP) 71.

