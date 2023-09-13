Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Wausau West swept six of the seven matches in straight sets and blanked D.C. Everest 7-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls tennis dual on Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

Mia Bailey (No. 1 singles), Alexis Kloth (No. 2 singles) and Lilly Wittwer (No. 3 singles) did not lose a game as each posted 6-0, 6-0, wins for Wausau West.

West is in first place in the WVC standings at 4-0, while D.C. Everest drops to 0-4.

Wausau West hosts Wausau East on Thursday, while D.C. Everest is off until next Tuesday when it plays at home against Merrill.

Wausau West 7, D.C. Everest 0

Singles: 1. Mia Bailey (WW) def. Mila Bublik 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alexis Kloth (WW) def. Kylie Koch 6-0, 6-0; 3. Lilly Wittwer (WW) def. Brooklyn Costa 6-0, 6-0; 4. Alyssa Straub (WW) def. Emily Ringwelski 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Miranda Nelson-Chloe Vandenberg (WW) def. Makenna Kampmann-Brianna Cook 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mallory Smogoleski-Rachel Harder (WW) def. Madison Sazama-Kali Rutta 6-0, 6-2; 3. Savannah Danielson-Ingrid Mahler (WW) def. Kaylee Dunow-Sandra Brierton 6-0, 6-2.

Records: Wausau West 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

