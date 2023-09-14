WAUSAU – Wisconsin is one of 48 states reporting special education teacher shortages, with about half of new teachers in the field leaving their jobs after fewer than three years. The pandemic only elevated a challenge already faced by school districts around the state, especially in rural communities.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 15, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes D.C. Everest Special Education Coordinator Julie Weller and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction consultant Barbara Van Haren to discuss the shortage and share ways that districts and state school officials are working together to attract and retain staff, with the 2023-24 academic year now underway.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or emailing questions to ideas@wpr.org.

