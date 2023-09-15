Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team remains perfect in the Wisconsin Valley Conference after a 5-0 shutout of Merrill on Thursday at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Landon Gray, Tyler Goertz and Hezekiah Mletzko scored goals in the first 20 minutes as the Evergreens (5-3, 3-0 WVC) took control.

Dean Isham added a pair of games in the second half to finish off the scoring for D.C. Everest, which held a dominating 35-1 shot advantage.

D.C. Everest hosts River Falls for a nonconference match Saturday at noon.

Evergreens 5, Bluejays 0

Merrill 0 0 – 0

D.C. Everest 3 2 – 5

First half: 1. DC, Landon Gray (Jonah Vesper), 10’; 2. DC, Tyler Goertz (Hezekiah Mletzko), 19’; 3. DC, Mletzko, 20’.

Second half: 4. DC, Dean Isham, 66’; 5. DC, Isham (Jacob Gissel), 72’.

Total shots: M 1; DC 35.

Shots on goal: M 0; DC 17.

Saves: M, Kekoa Schuetz 12; DC, Garrick Willard 0.

Records: Merrill 1-4-1, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 5-3, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...