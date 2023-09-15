D.C. Everest Senior High School students on Sept. 13 earned first place in the Wisconsin Regional Junior Bricklayer 500 event held in Fond du Lac.
DCE senior Logan Cherek served as mason on the two-person team, with DCE senior Jayden Zoesch serving as tender.
The students competed under the direction of Chad Pernsteiner, DCE technology education instructor. The entire DCE construction trades class attended the competition to cheer on their classmates and learn more about careers in the construction industry.