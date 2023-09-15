MERRILL – The Merrill Fire Department announced this week it is the recipient of a 2023 Rewarding Responder Grant offered through Wisconsin Public Service Foundation.

The $2,000 grant will be used to buy an automated external defibrillator, or AED, for one of the department’s command vehicles.

Having an AED on emergency vehicles is common.

“Our command vehicles are out on the road often and can respond to any sort of call for service in our community,” according to a fire department news release. “Early defibrillation of a patient with an AED before an ambulance arrives can mean the difference between life and death.”

Like this: Like Loading...