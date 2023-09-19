Madeline Hahn

WAUSAU – Wausau West High School seniors Madeline Hahn and Luke Kedrowski were recently named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship program, the Wausau School District announced this week.

Luke Kedrowski

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools enter the National Merit Scholarship program each year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application to provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.

This year, 16,000 high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

