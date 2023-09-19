Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Wausau East/West shot a 174 to defeat Marshfield by four strokes and claim the meet and overall team title at the seventh and final leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Monday at Wisconsin River Golf Course.

East/West won the final two meets of the seven total in the tournament to claim the overall championship for the second time in program history (2020).

Talia Schlindwein also wrapped up top individual honors for East/West by winning her third conference meet with a 38, two shots ahead of Marshfield’s Brielle Lenz. Schlindwein finished no worse than in a tie for second in the seven WVC meets.

Ella Lambrecht and Ayla Trollop had 45s, Ella Wendling had a 46 and Natalie Doering had a 55 to round out the scoring for Wausau East/West.

Schlindwein and Trollop earned first-team all-conference honors, with Lambrecht making the second team and Wendling the honorable mention squad.



D.C. Everest finished fourth with a 214 and ended up fourth in the overall team standings as well.

Ella Szekeress shot a 49 for D.C. Everest and ended up fifth in the overall individual standings to earn first-team all-WVC honors.

Anna Meyer had a 54, Angela Steinke had a 55, Harper Brandenburg shot a 56 and Sophia Wagman had a 65 as well for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest and Wausau East/West will compete at the WIAA Division 1 regional at Royal Scot Golf Course in New Franken, near Green Bay, on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Leg No. 7, Sept. 18, at Wisconsin River Golf Course, Stevens Point

Team scores: 1. Wausau West 174; 2. Marshfield 178; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 195; 4. D.C. Everest 214; 5. Stevens Point 229.

Individual scores: 1. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 38; 2. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 40; 3. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 42; 4. Lili Anaya (MAR) 44; 5. Natalie Henslin (WR), Ella Lambrecht (WAU), McKenzie Holm (MAR) and Ayla Trollop (WAU) 45; 9. Ella Wendling (WAU) 46; 10. Gabby Neilitz (WR) 47; 11. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) and Ella Szekeress (DC) 49; 13. Ava Fetterer (WR) 50; 14. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 51; 15. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) and Alexa Cour (WR) 53; 17. Skylar Millan (SP) and Anna Meyer (DC) 54; 19. Natalie Doering (WAU) and Angela Steinke (DC) 55; 21. Harper Brandenburg (DC) 56; 22. Sophia Wagman (DC) and Faith Stremkowski (SP) 65; 24. Madalyn Cisewski (SP) 68; 25. Karlie Kostuchowski (SP) 74.

Final Overall Standings

Team: 1. Wausau East/West 64; 2. Marshfield 62; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 42; 5. D.C. Everest 24; 6. Stevens Point 18.

Individual (top five first-team all-WVC, sixth through 10th second-team all-WVC, 11th through 15th honorable mention all-WVC): 1. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 101; 2. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 88.5; 3. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 82; 4. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 81.5; 5. Ella Szekeress (DC) 64.5; 6. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) 64; 7. McKenzie Holm (MAR) 54.5; 8. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 47; 9. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 43.5; 10. Lili Anaya (MAR) 36; 11. Alexa Cour (WR) 33.5; 12. Ella Wendling (WAU) 32.5; 13. Gabby Neilitz (WR) 21.5; 14. Brooke Strangfeld (WR) 21; 15. Natalie Henslin (WR) 19.5.

