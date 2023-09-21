The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point saw a 10 percent increase this year over last year in first-year student enrollment, according to official census information from the 10th day of classes for the 2023-24 academic year.

This fall saw 1,701 first-year students at UW-Stevens Point, as well as one of the highest application completion rates in the UW System at 92 percent. Total enrollment for graduate students was up by 5.5 percent this year over 2022, and transfer student numbers had a slight increase.

“Admissions and recruitment, alongside academic and student support units across campus, has worked hard over the years to identify new markets, focus on innovative ways to engage with prospective students and showcase the many reasons why the UWSP experience is a tremendous return on their investment,” said Laura Bell, associate chief marketing and enrollment officer. First-year student enrollment at UW-Stevens Point has increased by 36 percent since 2019.

Enrollment growth can also be credited to a 12 percent increase in campus visits last year over 2022, as well as increased visits to high schools and admission fairs by UW-Stevens Point admission counselors.

“UW-Stevens Point is showing signs of growth due to the collaborative work of our marketing and enrollment teams with our faculty and staff,” said Chancellor Thomas Gibson. “We are always looking for new ways to expand our opportunities, whether we are serving undergraduate, graduate or working adult students.”

The Stevens Point campus total enrollment increased by 270 students this year over 2022. The UWSP at Marshfield and UWSP at Wausau campuses saw modest declines in total and first-year student enrollment.

Students entering college in fall 2024 can visit in person at the UW-Stevens Point Welcome Center and the Marshfield and Wausau Solution Centers. Tours include information about the community, campus life, student resources, the application process and return on investment.

To learn more about weekday, Saturday, ViewPoint Day or PedalPoint visits, go to www.uwsp.edu/visit.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

Like this: Like Loading...