WAUSAU – The city of Wausau Fire Department has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence, the fire department announced this week.

“Achieving CAAS accreditation represents our firm commitment to providing excellent service to our patients and community,” Fire Chief Robert Barteck said in a news release. “Our outstanding paramedics are the key to the department’s success in meeting the commission’s high standards.”

The Wausau Fire Department EMS Division is one of more than 180 ambulance services in the country to complete the voluntary review process, including a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services.

With this achievement, the Wausau Fire Department became the fourth accredited ambulance in Wisconsin, Wausau Fire said in the news release. Additionally, it received a perfect score from the commission.

The commission is a nonprofit organization that encourages and promotes quality patient care in America’s medical transport system.

Visit caas.org/ for more information about the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.

