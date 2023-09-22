Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – T.J. Sondelski scored five minutes in and that proved to be the only goal as Wausau West shut out Marshfield 1-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer game Thursday at West High School.

Xander Blum saved all six shots he saw in goal for West (5-2, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Zak Meyer made 13 saves in goal for the Tigers, who were outshot 14-6. Marshfield drops to 3-7-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the WVC.

West returns to action Saturday with a nonconference match at Eau Claire North.

