WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will begin two street projects Sept. 27 that will affect traffic flow.
- Bridge Street, between Third Avenue and Sixth Street, will be under construction for concrete pavement repairs. Traffic could be limited to one lane in each direction. The concrete repairs are anticipated to take two weeks to complete.
- Washington Street, between First Street and Third Street, will be closed for the installation of utilities at the intersection of Second Street/Washington Street. Washington Street, between Third Street and Fourth Street, will remain open for access to Third Street. Access to the former JCPenney ramp will be limited to the First Street entrance. Access to Lot 17 (Jefferson Street Inn lot) will be limited to the Jefferson Street entrance. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on all streets. The roadway is expected to reopen to traffic by the end of the day Sept. 29.