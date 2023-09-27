Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys soccer team picked up its first Wisconsin Valley Conference victory of the season, downing crosstown rival Wausau West 3-1 on Tuesday at East High School.

George Vang, Brecken Bancuk and Donovan Young scored goals for Wausau East, with Jose Fernandez, Gio Gomez and A.J. Wunsch assisting. Michael Murphy finished with six saves in goal for the Lumberjacks.

Tyler Foster scored off an assist from Kaito Lor for the Warriors’ only score. Xander Blum had five saves for Wausau West.

East is now 5-7-2 overall and 1-3-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. West drops to 6-3 and 3-2 in conference play.

West will be at Stevens Point on Thursday. Wausau East’s next game is Oct. 2 at home against Merrill.

