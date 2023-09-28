Wausau Pilot & Review

NEW FRANKEN – Wausau East/West junior Talia Schlindwein shot a 79 to finish third and earn a spot in next week’s sectional at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional at Royal Scot Golf Course on Wednesday. Green Bay Preble was the host team.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams qualify for the WIAA Division 1 Kimberly Sectional at High Cliff Golf Course in Sherwood on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Bay Port won the team title with a 327, 20 strokes ahead of Green Bay Preble. De Pere was third with a 360 and Shawano fourth with a 362 to earn the four sectional team spots.

Wausau East/West finished fifth with a 368 and D.C. Everest was eighth with a 436.

Adalyn Johnston of Bay Port won the individual regional championship with a 76, one shot ahead of Preble’s Emma Cunningham. Schlindwein was third with a 79 to finish third and take one of the four individual sectional berths. Vivien Ninham of Pulaski (91), Ella Ficarri of Pulaski (84) and Sophia Zabel of Ashwaubenon (88) were the other three.

Ayla Trollop had a 89, Ella Lambrecht fired a 94, Ella Wendling had a 106 and Natalie Doering had a 119 to round out the scoring for Wausau East/West.

Ella Szekeress shot a 101, Anna Meyer had a 109, Angie Steinke had a 113, Harper Brandenburg had a 114 and Sophie Wagman shot a 122 for D.C. Everest.

WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional

Sept. 27, at Royal Scot Golf Course (Host: Green Bay Preble)

(*denotes sectional qualifier)

Team standings: *1. Bay Port 327; *2. Green Bay Preble 347; *3. De Pere 360; *4. Shawano 362; 5. Wausau East/West 368; 6. Pulaski 361; 7. Ashwaubenon 390; 8. D.C. Everest 436.

Individual scores: 1. Adalyn Johnston (BP) 76; 2. Emma Cunningham (GBP) 77; 3. *Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 79; 4. *Vivien Ninham (PUL), Riley Wood (GBP) and Ava Beranek (BP) 91; 7. Chloe Strunk (BP) and *Ella Ficarri (PUL) 84; 9. Sophia Eggert (SH) 95; 10. Payton Dudra (BP) 86; 11. Julianne Bradford (DP) 87; 12. *Sophia Zabel (ASH) 88; 13. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 89; 14. Gabby Hauser (DP) 90; 15. Emma Hudson (DP) and Braylyn Babino (SH) 91; 17. Mallory Buntin (DP) 92; 18. Lily Glysch (SH), Alli Johnson (SH), Madelyn Gicius (BP) and Audra Kasper (GBP) 93; 22. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 94; 23. Lucy Kim (DP) 95; 24. Lainey Prunty (ASH) and Anika Wilke (GBP) 96; 26. Lily Wiitanen (GBP) 98; 27. Ella Szekeress (DC) and Ava Gerend (ASH) 101; 29. Ella Senger (ASH) 105; 30. Ella Wendling (WAU) 106; 31. Danika HolewinskI (PUL) 107; 32. Anna Meyer (DC) and Maddie Moesch (SH) 109; 34. Charlie Laseski (PUL) 109; 35. Bella Daul (ASH) 111; 36. Angie Steinke (DC) 113; 37. Harper Brandenburg (DC) 114; 38. Grace Olson (PUL) 115; 39. Natalie Doering (WAU) 119; 40. Sophie Wagman (DC) 122.

