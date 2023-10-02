Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man who died Friday in a motorcycle crash as Corey Pratt, 46, from the town of Pine Grove.

The crash, between a motorcycle and a deer, was reported at about 11:20 p.m. Sept. 29 in the area of County Hwy. W between First Street and County Hwy. BB in the town of Almond. Portage County deputies arrived to discover a Harley Davidson motorcycle on its side in the eastbound lane.

Police say Pratt was thrown from the machine and died at the scene. No other passengers were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.