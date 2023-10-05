Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

George Wood, 56, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2023: Bail jumping, theft David Adams, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, fleeing an officer, battery, disorderly conduct James Whitley, 35, of Wausau. Oct. 3, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct Douglas C. Marten, 65, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater Derik Kraft, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2023: Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration – fifth or sixth offense, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer Angelina Malone, 33, of Norrie. Oct. 5, 2023: Child abuse Dylan Tallman, 34, of Weston. Initial appearance Oct. 4, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, harboring or aiding a felon, bail jumping – repeater Cameron Sommerfeldt, 28, of Wausau. Sept. 28, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping Nicholas Multani, 18, of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 2, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, endanger safety by reckless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of a dangerous weapon Jerry Lee, 38, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2023: Bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct Jamie Swanson, 44, of Merrill. Oct. 2, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater Amanda Kell, 45, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics Michael Woodlock, 54 of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2023: Fifth-offense OWI Shawn R. Capdeville, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2023: Bail jumping Jan Marie Pacheco, 37, of Merrill. Sept. 29, 2023: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI, operating while revoked Mary Beth Gebert, 63, of Mosinee. Oct. 2, 2023: Misconduct in office

