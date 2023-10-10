By Rich Kremer | Wisconsin Public Radio

Officers shot and killed a man in Rice Lake Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a woman and charged at officers with a “bladed weapon.”

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the shooting that happened after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, officers from the Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a female who had been stabbed by a male subject. When they arrived, the woman was being treated for her injuries by paramedics.

Officers then located the suspect, who had barricaded himself in an apartment. The DOJ said the man didn’t comply with commands to leave the residence. A police dog and unidentified “less lethal options” were used by law enforcement to gain compliance.

The DOJ claims the man “subsequently charged at officers with a bladed weapon” and officers fired, striking the suspect. First aid was rendered, according to the DOJ, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No members of law enforcement were injured during the incident.

Officers from the Rice Lake Police Department and Barron County Sheriff’s Office were wearing body cameras, according to the DOJ. They have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the DCI investigation.

Evidence from the DCI’s review of the shooting will be forwarded to the Barron County District Attorney, who will decide whether the use of deadly force was justified.

This story was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and is being republished by permission. See the original story here.

