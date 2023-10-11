By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

City officials on Tuesday granted an extension to a development agreement for The Foundry on 3rd, the more than $45 million project planned for downtown Wausau.

Middleton-based developer T. Wall has a June 1 deadline to break ground and must deliver a completed project by Nov. 1, 2025. The vote came after hours of discussion and pledges by Mayor Katie Rosenberg and City Council President Becky McElhaney that no additional extensions or delays would be tolerated.

Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc., which owns the land, will pay the environmental contractor whose work was stopped by their representative earlier this year. A WOZ spokesman Tuesday said the group would pay the fees, if the extension were approved. The city received a demand letter from the contractor for more than $150,000 as a result of the WOZ decision to delay the cleanup, according to municipal documents.

The final tally was 7-3, with Alders Tom Kilian, Lou Larson and Gary Gisselman representing the nay votes. Alder Dawn Herbst was absent.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working on a more robust story about the discussion and the implications of the vote and will have more details later on Wednesday.

