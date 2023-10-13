Wausau Pilot & Review

One of two people severely injured this week in a single-vehicle rollover on I-39 in Portage County is from the Wausau area, officials said Friday.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 on I-39 in the town of Pine Grove. Initially, police identified the driver as a 21-year-old Green Bay woman. An updated release says the driver has been identified as Tayshaun Holland, of Rothschild.

Police say Holland lost control just north of the Waushara/Portage County line, while headed north, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Both Holland and a passenger, 29-year-old Charles Wright, of Chicago, were both airlifted from the crash scene for medical treatment. Officials have not provided an update on either victim’s condition except to say that both people have been released from the hospital.

Online court records show Holland is accused of driving without a valid license and without insurance on Oct. 10, the date of the crash. An investigation continues.

Like this: Like Loading...