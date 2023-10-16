Wausau Pilot & Review

A man is dead and a K-9 officer was seriously injured in a shootout Saturday in Fond du Lac, officials said.

The disturbance call came in at about 6 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 500 block of Drury Place. When officers and deputies arrived, they discovered a man seated inside a vehicle. What happened next is unclear, but gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff’s deputy and the man inside the vehicle.

A K-9 deputy was caught in the crosshairs and was seriously injured in the shooting. The dog is receiving critical care at a veterinarian hospital, where the animal received a blood transfusion. Police say the dog is not “out of the woods” but is in stable condition on Monday.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died at the scene of his injuries.

The dog awoke and recognized his deputy handler after surgery according to police. The deputy who exchanged gunfire with the man who died is on paid administrative leave, as per standard procedure. No other injuries were reported.

The name of the deputy has not yet been released.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is spearheading the investigation into the shooting.