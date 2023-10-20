Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Marko “Mark” Zelich

Marko “Mark” Zelich, died at age 95 peacefully on Thursday October 12, 2023.

He was born September 3, 1928 in South Milwaukee, WI to the late Savan and Ida Zelich. His mother died when Mark was 7, leaving him and his two younger brothers to be raised by his father. His sons had the deepest love and respect for their father, an immigrant from Yugoslavia; who saw all of them graduate high school and serve in the military while he became a naturalized citizen. Both brothers George and Emil preceded Mark in death.

He is survived by his treasured wife and love of 64 years, former Nancy Clarellen O’Leary whom he married in 1959 in Wausau, his four beloved children, sons: Steven (Mary), Christopher (Julie), Mark (Diane) and daughter Kerri (Matt) Hall. Five revered grandchildren, Maxwell (Brianna) Zelich, Meghan (Adam) Massie, Paige, Taylor and Jordyn Zelich, Great Grandchildren Chance, Everli, Marko, August Zelich, and Eleanor Massie with another great grandchild arriving in December.

Though proud of being designated a WWII veteran he wanted it known that he enlisted post high school after the war had ended. He did not consider himself among those remarkably heroic Americans who sacrificed their lives or suffered life-altering wounds during that incredible conflict. He often said “they died so I didn’t have to”.

Mark entered broadcasting following his Army service. His radio/television career spanned 56 years with the last 50 in Wausau. He started in radio in 1951 in Escanaba, MI and then to Ashland, WI where Congressman Alvin O’Konski hired him for his Merrill/Wausau radio stations. In 1957 he joined Channel 7 WSAU television and radio as Sports Director. On air he was paired with news anchor Walter John Chilsen and weatherman Howard Gernetzke. All three would be enshrined in the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Those early years in radio gave him the chance to develop his play-by-play style and skills while doing hundreds of area high school football and basketball games. This was followed by 12 years as the voice of UW Badger football on the WI Broadcast network. In March of 1971 and for 17 years thereafter, he journeyed to Des Moines, Iowa to be the television face and voice of the Iowa Boys High School state basketball championships. In 2015, he was inducted into the Wausau East inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame, recognizing his over 500 play-by-play football and basketball broadcasts.

The World Snowmobile Association inducted him into its Snowmobile Hall of Fame for his 25th year in television coverage of the World Snowmobile Championships in Eagle River, WI. A Final distinction came in 2017 when the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Art and Sciences recognized his career, honoring him with their esteemed Silver Circle.

Being both News & Sports Director gave him the opportunity to surround himself with young, eager, and dedicated broadcasting journalists of whom were not only co-workers, but became friends. Watching “Zs Kids” grow in the craft and move on to successful careers at TV and radio stations throughout the country gave him immense satisfaction. He was deeply moved when station management dedicated the WSAW newsroom in his honor and later, as the Wausau Fox television station WZAW was named after him.

Eager to be more than just an image on the television screen or voice on radio, he initiated and perpetuated six franchises: the Channel 7 Men and Women’s golf classics, the Channel 7 Women and Men’s Pinbusters (which gained him entry to the Wausau Bowling Assoc. Hall of Fame) and the Channel 7 High School boys and girls basketball and football All Stars. He was a toastmaster and speaker at well over a hundred Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, and high school sports banquets. He and Nancy hosted approximately 20 air, rail, cruise and motor coach trips for channel 7 with over 400 area travelers tagging along on trips throughout the US and Canada. When he wasn’t busy with work, Mark enjoyed golf as a 60+ year member at the Wausau Country Club. Lastly, Marko was a Mason and Shriner for over sixty years.

A private family service was held at Brainard Funeral Home Wausau, WI followed by burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks any memorials be made to Shriners Children’s Twin Cities, 215 Radio Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 or the Raiden Science Foundation: https://www.raidenscience.org/ in support of Marko’s two great grandsons, Marko and August Zelich, who are afflicted with the rare gene mutation UBA5.

Special and grateful thanks to the tireless, caring staff at Primrose Memory Care, North Central Health Care and Aspirus Hospice Care.

“And that sport is sports”… “Courage”

Condolences may be directed to www.brainardfuneral.com

Susan R. Weinkauf

Susan Weinkauf, a beloved member of the Wausau community and a loving mother, peacefully passed away at her home on October 13, 2023, at the age of 90. She lived independently on her own terms, until her very last day. She left a lasting impact on all who knew her and will be deeply missed.

Susan was born on April 11, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Thomas Allen and Catharine Louise (Edwards) Rogers. She graduated from Milwaukee Downer Seminary in 1951 and was a member of the Service Club of Milwaukee. She spent the 1951-52 academic year at Smith College in Massachusetts and graduated with a B.A. in art history from University of Wisconsin Madison, where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority, in 1955.

Susan married her college sweetheart, Donald Edward Weinkauf, of Wausau, Wisconsin, on August 18, 1956. After living in Missouri and Virginia while Donald was commissioned as an Army Lieutenant, Don and Sue settled in Wausau in 1958, where they soon welcomed Catharine (“Katie”/”Kate”) Louise in 1959 and Sarah Jane in 1960.

Susan embraced life in Wausau and made many cherished, life-long friends through numerous activities and organizations, including “Newcomers Club”, “Pot-Luck” group, Junior League, P.E.O. (a philanthropic organization), Brownie and Girl Scout leadership, Highlanders Curling Club, Bridge (ultimately “Bridge-less”) Club, Garden Club, Antique Study Club, and Koo-Koo Kanoe Club. She also spent many years as a sales associate at Younkers (initially Pranges) department store.

A consistent focal point for Susan was St. John The Baptist Episcopal Church, where she served as Chairwoman of St. Martha’s Guild, devoted her time to Altar Guild, taught Sunday School, participated in Study Group (including two days before her passing), and was an active member of the congregation.

Susan was also devoted to the arts. She was a long-time docent at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum; designed and made many hand hooked wool rugs; was an avid knitter (leaving a large pile of recently-knitted hats ready to be donated to those in need); had a knack for interior decorating, especially incorporating antiques and various unique pieces; and oversaw countless art projects with scouts and her daughters over the years. She was also an avid gardener with a “green thumb,” and loved exploring art and culture through travel across the United States and the world and, later, by taking in lectures at the Wausau Historical Museum and the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Susan had a special bond with her numerous dogs (even remarked upon by her mother in her baby book), treating them with the love and care of a devoted mother.

Susan will be missed by her daughters, Catharine Welytok (Daniel) of Bayside, WI, and her children, Rachel Norante (Pietro), Bradford Boylan, and Sarah Anderson (Mark) of Chicago, IL, and her children, Evelyn Anderson Irwin (Paul), Caroline, and Elizabeth, and great-grandchildren, Oliver and Finley Norante and Louise Irwin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2019, her parents, and her brother, Thomas.

A memorial service will be held on November 18, 2023, at Saint John the Baptist Episcopal Church, 330 McClellan St., Wausau WI, Father Samuel Cripps officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to https://www.brainardfuneral.com/obituaries/susan-weinkauf

In lieu of flowers, Susan has requested that donations be made to St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, the Humane Society of Marathon County, or the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

May her memory be a blessing.

Donald L. Bevers

Donald Bevers, age 88, entered into eternal life on October 18, 2023.

Donald was born on January 2, 1935, in Watertown, SD to Willis and Elizabeth (Daily) Bevers. He was baptized and confirmed Methodist. Donald married Phyllis (Woitte) Bevers of Watertown, SD on November 10, 1956, in Pomona, CA. In 1956 he started working at General Telephone & Electronics (GTE) and later entered the Army, serving in Korea from 1957 to 1959 when he was Honorably Discharged and returned to his previous employer, GTE, where he dedicated 38 years of service.

Donald was a cherished husband, father, grandfather and dear friend to many. Donald was a devoted Christian and an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Wausau for many years. He contributed to various property maintenance projects, served as an Elder, and worked as an usher. Later, he joined Trinity Lutheran Church to be closer to family and continued to serve.

Donald was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed fixing things. He even constructed several homes in Wisconsin, including his own. His hobbies included woodworking, stained glass artistry, ocean and freshwater fishing, golf, and traveling. In retirement, he generously served for ten years as a driver, providing transportation for elderly and disabled individuals to their medical appointments.

Donald held dear moments spent with his family and friends, especially during birthdays, holidays, school activities, and sporting events.

Donald is survived by his treasured wife and love of 66 years, Phyllis Bevers of Wausau, and their three beloved children: Morris (Kathy) Bevers of Longmont, CO, Kelly Murphy of Wausau, and Timothy (Rebecca) Bevers of Plover. He is also survived by seven beloved grandchildren: Karen (Ben) Anderson, Laura Bevers, Brianna (Peter) Lucht, Karissa Murphy, Maxwell Bevers, William Bevers, and Gwyneth Bevers. Additionally, he is survived by four siblings: Evelyn Jones, Robert (Rita) Bevers, Eugene (Dee) Bevers, and Thomas (Carol) Bevers, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings: Gerald (Joie) Bevers, Dwayne (Carol) Bevers, Phyllis (Wilbert) DeBoer, Maynard Bevers, Virginia Bevers, and Deloris Bevers, and many other relatives.

A Funeral Service for Donald will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church (501 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401). Rev. Jim Mayland will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 10:30 AM until the hour of the service at the church. Burial will take place at 2:30 PM at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Special and grateful thanks to the tireless, caring staff at Benedictine Living Community and Aspirus Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, Donald’s favorite charity was Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Donald Bevers and honoring his memory.

Claire R. Radtke

Claire R. (Showen) Radtke 93 of Wausau passed away quietly with family at her side on Saturday October 14, 2023, while under the care of Aspirus Hospice House.

Claire was born October 18, 1929, in Gay Mills Wisconsin to the late Roy and Merule (Watson) Showen. Claire was united in marriage to Leonard R. Radtke on October 15, 1949, in Wausau Wisconsin. Leonard proceeded her in death in October 1971.

In her early years Claire was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother. Later in life she worked for Marathon County Courthouse in the janitorial division, providing childcare for her grandchildren as well as many other children.

Claire enjoyed spending time with her family, watching her “stories”, watching game shows, playing bingo, and working on crossword puzzles. She held a special place in her heart for her two beloved cats Winston and Mocha.

Claire is survived by two daughters Barbara Petersen Dundalk MD, Lorna Wiskowski (Tracey Groshek) Schofield WI, two sisters Vila Jean Hart Winter Haven FL, Cynthia Pendleton Rhinelander WI. and one brother, Willian Pendleton Helensville WI. Claire is further survived by twelve grandchildren Mike (Patti) Peterson Glen Burnie MD, Paul (Jaimie) Bassett Ellicott City MD, Kristen (Mark) Neuberger My Airy MD, Scott (Stephanie) Bauman Dallas TX, Bethanie Petersen Baltimore MD, Shawn Radtke Antigo WI, Jennifer (Herbert) Christopherson Wausau WI, Jessica (Jeff) Lato Windermere FL, David (Iris) Radtke Wausau WI, James Radtke Weston WI, Candance (Michael) Watters Menasha WI, Daniel Radtke Wausau WI, twenty great grandchildren, Patrick, Linse, Blaze, Riley, Taylor, Audyn, Robert, Shawn Jr, Rhys, Gavin, Mike, Bryce, Ashleigh, Makayla, Bryleigh, Sarah, Abigail, Aaron, Erik, Jada, and three great great grandchildren Parker, Christopher, and Evelyn. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Mary Radtke Wausau WI and son in law Dean Brandt Wausau WI as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Besides her parents and spouse Claire was proceeded in death by her stepfather Vila Pendleton, sisters Pearl and Mary Jane, brothers Durrell, Juan, Glen, James, and Robert, children Mark, Daniel, Charles, Gerald, Eileen, William, and Gilbert as well as son in-laws Mathew and Pete.

Visitation will be October 27, 2023, starting at 9:30am at Brainard Funeral Home 5712 Memorial Court Weston. and followed by a memorial service at 12:30pm. There will be a burial service at Restlawn Memorial Park immediately following.

Claire’s family would like to thank Tara and Mark Christopherson for always being there when she needed extra help. We would also like to thank all the wonderful staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the extraordinary care, peace, and comfort they provided Claire during her final months of life.

Marcella A. Ludkey

Marcella (Marcie) A. Ludkey entered the church triumphant on Saturday October 14 with her children at her side. We commend her spirit to eternal life as we remember our time and memories of her.

Marcie, 92, was born on January 11, 1931, to the late John and Mary Belter of the Town of Rietbrock. She married her soulmate and best friend, the late John E. Ludkey on May 2, 1953, in Wausau.

Marcie worked as the school secretary for Riverview Grade School until her retirement in 1985. She was a talented artist, an accomplished seamstress and avid quilter. She enjoyed making quilts to donate to worthy causes with her quilting friends at the Saint Matthews Quilting Group.

Marcie is survived by her children, Janell (daughter in law), Terri Wiederhoeft (Robert), Jay and Jody (Charlotte). Her grandchildren, Gabe, Jared (friend Melanie), Tiffany Ayer (Scott), Adam (Jeanette), Amy, Kaycie and Mitchell (Firuza). Her great grandchildren, Lillie, Sidney, Eagan, Isaac, Cullen and Eliza. She is also survived by a brother, Norbert Belter, sister Patricia Stasek, sisters in law, Susan Belter and Audrey Ludkey as well as many nieces and nephews.

Marcie is now enjoying her life with her Lord and savior and all those she has loved and lost. Her husband, John (Jack), son Jeffrey, parents John and Mary Belter, in-laws Richard and Myrtle Ludkey, brothers George and David Belter, sister Gertrude Dvorak and brothers in law, Raymond Dvorak, Roger Stasek and Robert Ludkey.

Marcie may be gone in body, but her spirit lives on with all those that loved her. We hold those memories close to our heart.

A celebration of Marcie’s life will be held on Saturday October 28th at Saint Matthew’s Catholic church in Wausau. The visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00am. Internment will be at Restlawn Chapel Mausoleum in Wausau.

The family requests that any memorials be made to Saint Matthews Catholic church, the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice services or a charity of your choice.

Lois E. Anker

Lois E (Lanigan) Anker of Wausau passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023, in home hospice. She was born to Alfred and Elsie (Borth) Lanigan on July 1, 1930, at their Wausau home. Lois married Allen Anker in Wausau on August 14, 1948.

Lois was employed at General Telephone until her retirement. She loved spending winters in Florida with Allen, playing bridge, watching the Packers and Brewers and especially watching her grandkids playing sports.

Survivors include her children Barry (Carole) Anker, Lynn (Donie) Myszka, Vickie (Allen) Westphal, Doug (Lisa) Anker and her son-in-law Duane Myszka. She is also survived by grandchildren Brian Myszka, Chad Myszka, Jacquelyn (Joel) Hunter, Trevor (Danni) Anker, Tyson (Angela) Anker, Nathan (Maggie) Myszka, Faith (Rick) Stengl, Erin Myszka, Jordan (Bekki) Westphal, Chelsea (Antoine) Roberts, and Nick (Ashley) Anker. Also surviving are 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Allen, parents Alfred and Elsie, children Alanna Anker and Sue Myszka, Grandchildren Robby Myszka and Tracy Anker and great grandchild Thomas Myszka. Also, her brothers Ken, Jerry and Bob Lanigan and sister Dorothy (Dot) Boeker.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family requests any memorials be sent to either Trinity Lutheran Church on Stewart Ave or to the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Shirley E. Kutchenriter

Heaven received its newest angel, Shirley Emily Kutchenriter, 87, of Elderon. She passed away peacefully at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston on October 13, 2023. She was born in Tigerton on December 8, 1935, to the late Oscar and Martha (Polley) Johnson.

She was known for an infectious smile that caught the love of her life Leonard Kutchenriter in Cudahy, March 30, 1957. She lived a long life being the best daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, co-worker, neighbor, friend. She enjoyed word searches, playing cards, reading, cooking, and gardening. She loved the Lord and prayed to him everyday and night. She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Tigerton.

Shirley is survived by her children Marsha Streeter, Carla (Michael) Beckman, Gail (Bernie) Andraschko, Mark Kutchenriter who she had a special bond with. They went to church, concerts, casinos, all her doctor’s appointments, and numerous other appointments.

Shirley is further survived by her 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her late husband of 53 years Leonard Kutchenriter, the love of her life. Three brothers, two sisters, daughter, Cindy Casanova, son-in-law Jim Streeter and Spider, their special dog.

The family would like to thank Marshfield, Medical Center for their exceptional care, Davita Wausau Dialysis, Compassus Home Care and Community Strong 4 You. Thank you all for the love and support from everyone whose hearts she touched. We miss you but know we’ll meet again.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, from 10a.m. to 1 p.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.co

Josephine H. Strnad

Josephine H. Strnad, 80 of Almond received her wings on October 17, 2023. She was born on December 7, 1942, to the late Stanley and Josephine (Misztal) Wojtyla.

She is survived by her loving family, her children Lynn (George) Smazal, Victoria (Kevin) Miller, Brian (Jami) Strnad, grandchildren, Nicolas Strnad, Tyler Koltz, Sarina Strnad, Zak Strnad, Shaundra Miller, great granddaughter Reign Vankirk, sister Barbara (Jack) Mohr, brother Mark (Jean) Wojtyla.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Milton Strnad, her son Milton Strnad, Jr., mother Josephine Wojtyla, father Stanley Wojtyla and granddaughter Savannah Drinka.

Josephine worked at McCain Food for 33 years. She enjoyed word find puzzles, crocheting, watching hummingbirds, being with her children and grandchildren, her dog Jack, and her cats.

She was a breast cancer warrior. She enjoyed life though her sense of humor and sassy ways.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Compassus Hospice, especially Doreen, Mary and Alex for the caring and compassion they gave to Josephine. Thank you to Dr. Hahn and her team for excellent care over the past several years and John & Sharon Buettgen for her Celebration of Life.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 E. Grand Ave. Wis. Rapids, WI 54494. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Steven J. Reznichek

Steven J. Reznichek, 63, of Tigerton, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Steven was born on February 28, 1960, the son of John and Carole (Gretz) Reznichek.

Steven grew up on a farm and had a hobby farm of his own for many years in Cato, WI. Steven moved to Tigerton in 2015 and worked as a mechanic at Elderon Truck. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved hunting and fishing.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Kaila Reznichek; grandson, Kairo; mother, Carole; siblings, Cynthia (John) Drumm, Lynn Meidl, Mark Reznichek, and Jean Amundson; former wife, Patti (Schuh) Reznichek; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, John.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, October 23, 2023, at Schmidt & Schutla Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, from 12 Noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Ryan Jo Bottlemy

On October 19, 2023, the Beyer family lost one of the brightest stars unexpectedly, Ryan Jo Bottlemy, 44, of Wittenberg.

Ryan was born on November 21, 1978, in Wausau, the daughter of Ronald and Beatrice (Wyne) Beyer.

On October 1, 2016, Ryan was united in marriage to Scott Bottlemy in Eland.

Ryan enjoyed spending time with her husband, Scott and her family. The couple liked to spend time on their land on the Rib River, trout fish and collect tobacco tins. She enjoyed watching the street race channel and Yellowstone with Scott, along with learning about and collecting crystals. Ryan worked as a cook at Homme Home of Wittenberg for 25 years, she truly liked her job, mainly due to the residents. She always went above and beyond with her cooking for them. Ryan loved her kitties, Theo, Buckingham and Raleigh. She simply loved life.

Ryan is survived by her husband, Scott; siblings, Traci Beyer, Christine Beyer, Stacey (Travis Skinner) Beyer, Jamie (Bryan Brown) Beyer and Aaron (Tina) Beyer; niece, Annaka Beyer; nephews, Dylan (Raquelle Zebro) Beyer, Ashtyn and Dane Beyer; and many cousins and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Beatrice Beyer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Greg Dorsch will preside. Visitation will be on Tuesday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...