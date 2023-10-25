Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

George “Nick” Bertino

George “Nick” Bertino a beloved husband, father, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2023, at the age of 74. Born on August 28, 1949, in Joliet, Illinois, Nick lived a vibrant and fulfilling life that touched the hearts of everyone he encountered.

Nick’s passion for music was evident from an early age. With his mesmerizing skills with vocals, playing the guitar and piano, he captivated others with his soulful performances. His love for antique cars was unparalleled.

Known for his infectious sense of humor, Nick had a knack for putting a smile on the faces of those around him. His quick wit sarcastic sense of humor got many a chuckle. Nick embraced the adventure of travel, exploring new destinations and creating treasured memories with his family and loved ones. He was proud of driving his big rig. and enjoyed his many long distance trips around the country.

As a bricklayer, Nick was a true master of his craft. His attention to detail and dedication to his work garnered the respect and admiration of his peers and clients alike. A jack of all trades, Nick was known for his versatility and the ability to fix just about anything.

Having served in the Navy Air Force, Nick bravely contributed to the nation’s defense, utilizing his skills as an electrician to repair and maintain aircraft. His commitment to serving his country reflected his strong sense of duty and unwavering patriotism.

Nick will be dearly missed by his devoted wife, Elaine Bertino, their children Brandy (Doug) Lauer, Susan (Kyle) Vachowiak, and Nick Bertino. Nick also leaves four beloved grandchildren: Devin and Mason Vachowiak, and John and Rose Lauer. He also leaves four siblings: Carolyn Elsen, Stephen Bertino, Becky Woltring, and Joan (Tim) Johnson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Lee Bertino, a brother, Jerry Bertino, and a sister, Peggy Bertino.

Funeral services and ceremonies to honor Nick’s life will be held on Saturday, October 28th at Restlawn Memorial Park’s Chapel from 10 AM – 11 AM. A funeral service celebrating Nick’s life will follow at 11 AM. Nick will be laid to rest following the funeral service with full military honors. Please join us as we celebrate the remarkable life of a man who brought joy, love, and laughter to all. Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau has been honored to walk with this family in their time of need.

Nick’s family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the staff of Mount View Care Center and Aspirus Hospice.

Nick Bertino, may you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your legacy will live on in the hearts of those you touched and inspired.

Rose M. Towle

Rose Marie (Borski) Towle was born May 19, 1936 and died October 22, 2023. She was the middle daughter of the late Victor & Clara (Kwiatkowski) Borski. Together with her brother, James, and sister Kathy she grew up in Wausau where she attended St. Mary’s Grade School and Wausau Senior High School graduating in 1954.

Rose was employed at Wisconsin Public Service for 20 years retiring in 1989.

She was united in marriage to Larry P. Towle at St. Mary’s Church on August 12, 1978. Together they shared 19 1/2 years. “The very best years of my life” she would say. He preceded her in death on November 9, 1997.

Rose made lifelong friends at Wisconsin Public Service sharing many wonderful trips throughout the US and Europe as well as getting together for monthly lunches and dinners.

Special interests of hers included spending time with family and friends, traveling and she was an avid reader. She also enjoyed taking art classes, tending her flowers and knitting many sweaters, along with all those mahjong games. She spent a good time of her later years with two special pets Molly & Lucy.

Rose Marie will be deeply missed by her sister, Kathleen Borski-Gabrielski, nephew; Andrew Gabrielski (Jessica), their sons Grant & Greyson, Mosinee, WI, nieces; Julie Gabrielski, her sons, Henry & Thomas, Brooklyn, NY, Gayle Gabrielski, Richfield, MN, & Stephanie (Al) Ashbeck, their children Ashley (Ryan) Hurley & Tanner (Jessica) Ashbeck, sister-in-laws; Lyn (Ken) Kowalski, Joyce Towle, and Mary Towle, brother-in-law; Mike Zoborowski. Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Towle; brother, James Borski & wife Sally; sister-in-laws, Marie Schuette & Marge Zoborowski; stepchildren, Bradley Towle and Mardell Reum.

The family and friends of Rose Marie Towle will gather to pay their respects and celebrate her remarkable life. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 11:15 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Visitation will be commence at 9:45 AM until time of service. Following the service, a burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, where Rose Marie will find eternal peace beside her beloved husband Larry.

In this time of mourning, let us remember the vibrant spirit and incredible kindness that Rose Marie exuded throughout her life. May her legacy live on in the hearts of all those she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Archie C. Towle Aviation Scholarship Fund, Community Foundation of North Central WI, 200 Washington St. Ste# 120 Wausau, WI 54403.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Rose Marie Towle during this difficult time. May she rest in eternal peace.

John D. Barnard

John D. Barnard, 61, Wausau passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at his home.

He was born May 30, 1962 in Sturgis, Michigan, son of the late John E. and Barbara (Baldwin) Barnard. John married Christine Swan on June 26, 1982. They later divorced. He then married Amy Hayes on October 10, 2010. She survives.

John worked for several employers in the Wausau/Merrill area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Amy Barnard, Fairfield, Ill.; children, Stephanie (Luke Geddes) Barnard, Milwaukee, Hunter Barnard, Mosinee, and Hannah Barnard, Stevens Point; stepdaughter, Tailyr Buckley, Merrill; grandson, Phoenix Barnard; step grandchildren, Bentley, Jeb, Zach, Kay, Octavia and Delilah, siblings, Brent Jensen, Cindy Lee, and Martin (Laura) Barnard; brother-in-law, Jim Swan; and numerous nieces, nephews and other friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jeffrey Barnard and Jack Edward Barnard.

At John’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Seth Thao

Seth Wang Meng Thao was born on June 16, 1992 in Fresno, California, to Samson Vue Thao and the late Ruth Xiong Thao. He was the second to the youngest out of nine sons, and was very much loved by all. At a very young age, his family settled in Wausau, Wisconsin, where he graduated high school and married the love of his life.

Seth Wang Meng was a passionate and kind-hearted soul who cared deeply about his loved ones. Even though he was one of the youngest, he always made sure to be helpful when he could, and always knew when he was needed. During the pandemic, he took care of his family by dropping off items that were in shortage and was always in contact with them about what else he could provide for them. He also made many baby formula runs for his baby niece and nephews. In fact, there wasn’t much that he wouldn’t do for his family.

In his free time, he had many hobbies such as video games, frisbee golf and fish keeping. He was known for his creativity in the world of gaming and often surpassed many. In the summers, he could be found playing frisbee golf with friends. He also loved fish keeping and maintaining his aquariums. To others, he was very reserved, but to his family and friends, he often surprised everyone with his hidden skills.

On October 3, 2023, Seth Wang Meng passed away. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Xiong Thao, older brother, Kong Mong Thao, and brother-in-law, Vang Chang Yang.

He is survived by his wife, Lailia Yang, father, Samson Vue Thao, and 13 siblings, Pa Nhia Thao (Tong Yang), Long Thao, Xeng Thao (Sai Her), Sher Thao (Mai See Xiong), Chang Thao (Ia Moua), Vang Thao, Chua Yang, Zer Thao (Lisa Vang), Lei Thao (Ytieng Lor), Susan Thao, Tang Thao, Jay Thao (Molly Her), and Malinda Thao, along with many, many nephews and nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces.

He will be greatly missed, and will forever be remembered in their hearts as a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Funeral services will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Pastor Yauo Yang will officiate services at 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Leonard J. Brokish

Leonard James Brokish, 88, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2023, with his loving wife Shirley by his side.

Len placed his trust in God to lead his life as an honorable Christian.

Len was a hardworking, caring man who took great pride in providing a good life for his family through farming. He was a loving family man and friend to all he knew.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughters Rhonda (Mel), Kristy (Greg), sons Jeff (Bobbi), and Phil (Linette), stepdaughters Tammy (Greg), Carmin (Scott) stepsons Terry (Pam), Troy (Linda), many grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister Marlene.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Don, Bob, Leo, and Marion.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be made at HonorOne.com

Jeffrey D. Akavickas

Jeffrey Daniel Akavickas, 62, of Schofield passed away peacefully in his sleep, the morning of October 18, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Born on April 14th, 1961, to the late Walter and Lorraine Akavickas, in Wausau WI., Jeff grew up in Schofield. He and his twin brother were the youngest of seven children. As a child he attended St Therese Parochial School, and later DC Everest. He made friends easily all throughout his lifetime, and to those who were close to him, he was true and loyal.

Before retiring from the workforce, Jeff spent several years with Greenheck Fan Corp as a laborer. His passions in life were fishing (especially the annual trips to Bay De Noc with his lifelong friend Mikey Geier), hunting, winning at the casinos, and Packer football. He had a great sense of humor, a kind heart and was always the life of the party at our family get togethers. To his nieces and nephews, he was the fun Uncle.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Walter, and Lorraine (Koskey) Akavickas, his sister Diana Krajewski, and his nephew David (Davey) Nemec. He is survived by his biological son Justin Heier; sisters and brothers, Patricia (Richard) Bentley, Kaukauna; Darlene Nemec, Schofield; James (Cindy) Akavickas, Kronenwetter; Kathy (Tim Reed) Combs, Weston; and twin brother Jerome Akavickas, Schofield.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, November 4th, from 12:00 noon, until 4:00 pm, at the 19th Hole Bar in Schofield.

You have given all of us so many memories to cherish and share with each other. Your family and friends love you and will truly miss you. Rest in peace Jeff.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Daniel J. Fluegge

Daniel J. Fluegge, 71, of the town of Franzen, died on Monday, October 23, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Dan was born on September 27, 1952 in Milwaukee, the son of James and Betty (Laing) Fluegge.

On September 20, 1975, Dan was united in marriage to Suzette Geiger in Elderon. She survives.

He was employed at Pierce Manufacturing, Woods Equipment and owned and operated a body shop for some time. He loved old cars and restoring them. Dan could just look at a classic car and name the make and model. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

Dan is survived by his wife, Sue; two daughters, Angela (Trent) Hansen and Nichol (Jeff) Low; grandchildren, Deseray (Nate), Nathan and Emmalita; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Theodore and Liam and siblings, Kent (Beth) Fluegge and Linda (Tom) Schilling.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Cindy Lou and Tom.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Jennifer Sosinski will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 16 from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Jerome A. Grabko

Jerome A. ‘Chico’ Grabko, 64, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with Glioblastoma.

Chico was born on March 8, 1959 in the town of Reid, the son of Anton and Rosemary (Furmack) Grabko.

On April 28, 1990, Jerome was united in marriage to Pamela Janikowski at St. Florian’s Catholic Church, Hatley. She survives.

Jerome was employed at Southside Tire, SNE, Sonoco and retired from the Waupaca Foundry. He enjoyed hunting for deer, turkey and bear and fishing. He loved to butcher venison. Jerome was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed mentoring children in the Learn to Hunt and youth hunt.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Pam; three children, Alex (Katie) Grabko, Katie (Sarah) Grabko and Tyler Schuett; grandchildren, Greyson, Renesmee and Lucy; siblings, Diane (Ashley) Bungert, Carol (Jerome) Topczewski and Lori (Gary) Pingel; Father and Mother-in-law, Myron and Gina Janikowski; siblings-in-law, Randy (Carla) Janikowski, Brian (Cindi) Janikowski and Teri Janikowski and many other family members and friends.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Hudson John Adams-Grabko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, October 27, 2023 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 8:30AM until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Jerome’s family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice, Dr. McKenna, Dr. Dan Smith and Dr. Huang for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude and Learn to Hunt in Jeromes’ name would be appreciated.

Marlene Brusky

Marlene Brusky, 80, of Schofield, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

She was born on January 18, 1943, in Illinois to the late Laona Klepps.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Brusky; her daughter, Lisa (Bill) Meurer; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.

Marlene is preceded in death by her first husband, David Kmiecik; and her brothers, John Kraucyk, Dale Kraucyk.

A funeral will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston, Ft. Jerome Patric will officiate. A visitation will take place on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Brainard Funeral Home is Weston; a second visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place following services.

Carl H. Voigt

Carl H. Voigt, 96, went home peacefully to his Lord and Savior in heaven, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 20, 2023, while under the care of Aspirus Hospice at Copperleaf Assisted Living of Marathon. He is now another guardian angel to his family.

Carl was born January 22, 1927 on the family farm, son of the late Arnold F. and Herta E. (Plisch) Voigt. On May 31, 1952, he married Joyce E. Zastrow at St. John Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. Carl and Joyce celebrated 68 wonderful years of marriage in the summer of 2020 before Joyce’s passing later that same year. Joyce was Carl’s one and only love in his life. They were a perfect match, made just for each other.

Carl worked on the Voigt family dairy farm, along with logging, from his teenage years, and he ran the farm throughout his adult life. He became a musician, Concertina Carl, in his early 40s, after taking only three concertina lessons. He also loved yodeling, which he learned at age 9. He was a frequent performer at area events, parties, and parades, both with his band, Concertina Carl and the Boys, and on his own, as well as for his family at home. He was also a loving daycare provider with his wife for all seven grandchildren. After his retirement from farming, he enjoyed spending time on the farm with his wife, children, and grandchildren, visiting with countless friends, gardening in his victory garden, making breads and wines, canning pickles and jellies, and performing at various nursing homes in the area.

Carl was very active in his community and church throughout his life. He was a charter and long-time member for both the Hamburg Fire Department and the Berlin-Hamburg Lions Club. Through his work with the Lions, he received the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship award. This award is the highest form of recognition to those who embody humanitarian ideas, consistent with the nature and purpose of the Lions. He served as the Tail Twister and chaplain for Lions meetings and always had great faith in leading in prayer before meetings and dinners. He was also a life-long member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg, having been baptized and confirmed there, and he was a devout follower of Jesus, including reading the Bible daily.

Survivors include four adoring children: Jeffrey Voigt, Hamburg, Randall (Kay) Voigt, Wausau, Rhonda (John) Altfillisch, Hamburg, and Valerie (John) Stubbe, Hamburg; seven cherished grandchildren: Nicole (Ben) Krenz, Danita (Nick) Hahn, Gina (Derek) Grenfell, Brodie (Samantha) Altfillisch, Brandice (Alex) Clauff, John Carl Stubbe and Samantha (Tyler) Hamann; 14 treasured great-grandchildren: Lydia and Carly Krenz, Alexander, Bennett, and Connor Hahn, Charlotte, Louisa, and Adelaide Grenfell, Clara, Artemis, and Cedric Altfillisch, Cecelia and Elijah Clauff, and Porter Hamann, with another great-grandson Hamann due 11/20/23; and one sister, Lola Schmidt, Wittenberg.

Besides his wife, parents, and mother and father-in-law, John and Clara Zastrow, Carl was preceded in death by an infant son and an infant great-granddaughter, Elaine Hamann, along with nine brothers and sisters: Doris Staus, Delores Scheu, Marion Haehlke, Lorraine Rusch, Mae Mathwich, Earl Voigt, Donald Voigt, Lois Achterberg, and Edward Voigt.

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 4, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 135237 CTH A, Marathon, WI 54448, in the Township of Hamburg. Visitation will also be held at the church on Friday, November 3, from 4 to 8 PM, as well as on Saturday, November 4, beginning at 9 AM to the time of the service.

The family would like to thank the Aspirus Hospice staff, especially RN Cathe, for their compassion and kindness at a time when we needed it most. Also thank you to the staff at Copperleaf in Marathon for their care and kindness.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

