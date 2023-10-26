Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and three people were injured in a crash Wednesday north of Wausau, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 25 near the intersection of County Road W and Alamo Road, in the town of Texas. One person died at the scene.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash and were transported from the scene to hospitals for treatment. Another person had minor injuries, police said.

Both lanes of County Hwy. W were shut down for more than four hours while the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction team investigated.

No names have been released.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Texas Fire Department, Merrill Fire & EMS, Wausau Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.