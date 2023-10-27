Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Leonard C. Mackay

Leonard ‘Corky’ C. Mackay, Jr., 76 of Wittenberg, died on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at his home with his wife, Jeanette, and son, Rory, by his side.

Leonard was born on April 28, 1947, in Kenosha, and was the son of Leonard C. Mackay Sr., and Irene (Salo) Mackay. At the age of ten, the Mackay family moved to Bowler. Corky graduated from Bowler High School in 1965. Corky loved life in Bowler and the wonderful friends he made. During his enrollment there, he participated in the concert band and various solo contests.

On August 4, 1965, Corky was called to serve his country and did so proudly. He completed basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood on October 14, 1965, and attended the U.S. Naval School of Music (Army Element) in Norfolk, Virginia, from November 1965 to March of 1966. He was honorably discharged in 1968.

Corky had a special eye for design and carpentry. He owned and operated Mackay Builders in Twin Lake where he designed and built many homes throughout his career.

On July 6, 2001, Corky was united in marriage to Jeanette Hartt in Victoria, British Columbia. They were blessed to have over 22 wonderful years together. Because of Corky’s love of the Bowler area, the couple purchased the homestead where they would spend several weekends. After Corky’s retirement in 2015, the couple purchased a retirement home in Wittenberg and settled there in 2016. Through the years, the couple enjoyed bike riding, mopeds, motorcycles and ATVing.

In his younger years, Corky hunted and went snowmobile riding. But his passion was cars, especially ‘hot rods’. He would attend several car shows and loved to look over each and every car, from the classics to hot rods. After retirement, Corky immersed himself in woodworking and made several pieces for his family. He had special attention to detail and took great pride in making end tables, hutches, tool boxes and jewelry boxes. Making a toy chest and toys for his grandchildren brought him great joy. He loved spending time in his workshop.

Corky had a love of dogs and the couple have rescued many throughout their time together. Corky also loved reading woodworking and car books over and over, from cover to cover.

Corky is survived by his wife and soul mate, Jeanette Mackay; his children, Shannon Pofhal, Ryan (Carrie) Mackay and Rory (Bobbie) Mackay; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Peggy Pierce, Michael (Bonnie) Mackay, Robert (Marly) Stenman Jr., Rodney (Linda) Stenman, Karen (Steve) Chapkin, Debra (Jim) Casazza-Sly, David (Jackie) Casazza and Dan Casazza; his siblings-in-law, Clara Schmidt, Linda Jarrett, Randy (Cindy) Hartt, Julaine (Steve) Schulz and Kristine Hartt as well as several other relatives and friends.

Corky was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Ethan Mackay; siblings, Claude (Mary) Mackay, Robert (Margaret) Mackay, Opal (Robert) Stenman, Phyllis (Travis) Gunthorp, Vern (Ed) Morgan, Barbara (Bob) Dodd and Joe Casazza as well as a brother-in-law, Tom Hartt.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30PM, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Chaplain William Krebs Jr. will officiate. Burial will be held in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg, with military honors conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 12 NOON until the time of service at the funeral home.

A special Thank You to Inner Peace Home Health Care and Aspirus Hospice for all of the kindness that was shown to our family.

Matthew Bychinski

Matthew Bychinski passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023 at his residence in Spencer, WI.

He was born on May 22, 1963 to Valerian and Donna Bychinski in Wausau, WI. Matt was a 1981 graduate of Spencer High School.

Matthew was married to Wendy Beyreis on October 19, 1991 in Spencer, WI. To this union, 3 children were born Keith, Thomas & Dawn. They were later divorced.

Over the years, Matt had been employed with Tri-State Breeders, Land O’Lakes, Prairie States Farm Bull Stud in Illinois & Hawkeye Breeders Bull Stud in Iowa.

He was also a member of Christ the King Church, Spencer.

Matt bonded with many farmers and leaders within the cattle community. He was very knowledgeable with his cattle pedigrees and history. He was a walking encyclopedia of cows, bulls and farms. He could ramble off history of the cattle industry, made connections that turned into friendships all over the country.

He was hoping that he would have been granted the opportunity to receive a kidney transplant as he had been receiving dialysis since 2017. Unfortunately due to his complicated medical setbacks, he was unable to pursue this.

He is survived by his son Keith Bychinski, daughter Dawn Bychinski (fiancee Camden Jones) of Earlham, Iowa. Mother, Donna Bychinski, Sisters: Rebekah Pockat, Sarah Bychinski & Annah (Steve) Nigon. Nieces & Nephews: Jacob Nigon, Sam (Tara) Nigon, Marissa (Brian) Bunes, Harleigh Hoefs, Shelbi Hoefs, Andrew (Julia) Pockat, Courtney (Brad) Rick. Great Nieces & Nephews: William, Isla, Phillip, Garrett, Joelle, Noah, Marcus, Preston & Neveah. Along with his Godfather, Dennis (Chris) Bloom and ex-wife, Wendy Lyddon.

Matthew was predeceased in death by his son, Thomas Bychinski, brother Mark Bychinski, father Valerian Bychinski. Along with his grandparents: Lloyd & Edna Bloom, Frank & Charlotte Bychinski, Aunt Kathy Bloom, Uncle Kelly Bloom and his GodMother, Teresa Sprouse.

The family of Matt Bychinski would like to thank his care teams over the years: Davita Dialysis, Marshfield, Marshfield Clinic Health System- especially Dr Wayne Thorne & his staff, Spencer Ambulance Crew and Spencer Police Department.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Spencer Municipal Hall, Spencer WI November 5th, 2023 from noon to 3pm.

We are asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the family to help offset Matthew’s funeral expenses.

Donations can be sent to:

Annah Nigon, 209252 County Rd F, Spencer WI 54479 or Sarah Bychinski, 101622 Casey Ave, Spencer WI 54479

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Like this: Like Loading...