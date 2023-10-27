Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Wausau are searching for a wanted 31-year-old man and are asking for the public’s help locating him.

In a Facebook post, the Wausau Police Department say Walter Lee Calloway, Jr. is wanted on two Marathon County felony arrest warrants along with domestic violence-related charges.

No additional details about the crimes Calloway is suspected in have been released. Online court records show only a bench warrant from September.

Bench warrants will show up in a database search during contact with police for routine traffic stops or other crimes, while arrest warrants are issued when someone is suspected of committing a crime.

Anyone with information about Calloway’s location can call dispatch at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestopper

