By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three teens were injured last week in a single-vehicle crash north of Wausau, according to police reports received in an open records request.

As previously reported, the fatal crash was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Oct. 25 near the intersection of County Road W and Alamo Road, in the town of Texas.

According to the incident report, the driver was northbound on Hwy. W towing an open trailer carrying a snowmobile and a dirt bike when he lost control of the vehicle. While the pickup was spinning, the snowmobile and dirt bike both came free from the trailer and were thrown off.

The vehicle entered the west side ditch, rolled and struck a tree, according to the report. The driver, from Tomahawk, died at the scene.

Passengers in the vehicle allegedly told police the driver had consumed multiple alcoholic drinks prior to the crash, though blood test results are pending. He was not wearing a safety belt, the report shows.

A 15-year-old Merrill girl who was riding in the vehicle suffered minor injuries. But two people – a 16-year-old Merrill girl and 16-year-old boy from Tomahawk – were seriously injured and were transported from the scene.

Because the victims are minors, Wausau Pilot & Review is not releasing the names of the people involved.

Both lanes of County Hwy. W were shut down for more than four hours while the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction team investigated.

