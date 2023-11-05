Wausau Pilot & Review

Tyson Foods is recalling chicken nuggets after consumers reported finding small metal pieces inside their products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken patty products are being recalled and were produced on Sept. 5, shipped to retailers in multiple states including Wisconsin.

The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The product bears establishment number “P-7211” located on the back on the package. Tyson notified the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service after receiving customer complaints. One person has reported an oral injury as a result of eating the food, officials said, though no additional reports of injury or illness have been documented.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.