By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man who police asked the public’s help in locating is accused of putting a gun to a woman’s head and threatening to kill her on multiple occasions – and sending sexually explicit photos of her to the woman’s mother and child.

On Oct. 27, police alerted the public that they were searching for 31-year-old Walter Lee Calloway, Jr. and said he was wanted on two Marathon County felony arrest warrants along with domestic violence charges. He was arrested two weeks later and taken to the Marathon County Jail, where he is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint, Calloway took the alleged victim’s phone, which had account logins to her social media accounts, bank accounts, Uber and other connections and refused to give the phone back. Police are investigating whether Calloway illegally transferred money from her account to himself, the complaint states.

After contacting police to regain her cell phone, Calloway allegedly strangled her, telling her that she “played with police, now you’re done,” the complaint states. Calloway on multiple occasions put the barrel of a handgun against the woman’s head, according to the woman’s statements, and took her apartment keys. When she asked for the keys back, Calloway allegedly responded with “(expletive,) I’ll shoot you first,” the complaint states.

On Oct. 22, the woman called police and reported the allegations. When officers accompanied her back to her apartment, they entered first to ensure Calloway wasn’t waiting for her. One officer spotted him in the bathroom of the darkened apartment, possibly holding a handgun – but Calloway was able to slam the door closed and escape out a window , police said.

On Nov. 10, prosecutors charged Calloway with strangulation and suffocation, theft, felony intimidation of a victim, first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, posting or publishing a sexually explicit image without consent and other related charges. Court records show Calloway was already facing felony domestic violence charges filed in September when the latest case was opened.

A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 22.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

