The man who died in a weekend crash after striking a semi has been identified as 76-year-old Robert D. Canfield of Sun Prairie, according to an Oneida County news release.

The crash was reported at about 10:45 a.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Hwy. K and Hwy. 51 north of Tomahawk. Police say Canfield was behind the wheel of a 2018 Cadillac X5 headed southbound on Hwy. 51 and was turning east onto Hwy. K. A 2022 Mack semi struck the Cadillac as it was making its turn.

A medical helicopter was paged to the scene but Canfield died before being transported, police said. The semi driver was not injured.

Wisconsin State Patrol is completing crash reconstruction.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Oneida County HAZMAT Team, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Lifelink Helicopter, Cassian Fire, Nokomis Fire and First Responders, Minocqua and Woodruff Police Departments, and the Oneida County Highway Department.

