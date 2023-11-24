Damakant Jayshi

City officials this week extended the deadline for a mixed use residential and retail project proposed for the city’s Riverlife District, citing ongoing discussions with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on environmental cleanup for the area.

The Wausau City Council on Tuesday endorsed the Economic Development Committee’s decision to pass an amendment extending the time for the Swiderski-led project. SCS Wausau, LLC, requested delaying the start of its due diligence period until the city receives a final closure notification from the DNR for the two parcels. Both properties involved in the project, called The Sterling, are located within an open environmental repair program, which requires closure from state officials prior to its development.

Under the terms of the amendment, Swiderski has three months following final closure for due diligence. The purchase will now be pushed back to early 2024.

The developer was set to purchase the property for $400,000 by the end of 2023, with construction beginning in June 2024. The completion was set for March 2027. This timeline will change in light of the new timeframe..

The Wausau Plan Commission approved a general development plan for the mixed use residential and retail project in September. This was followed by the City Council’s approval. City staff told members of the Economic Development Committee that the closure is expected in the beginning of 2024, though ED Manager Randy Fifrick said the city’s environmental consultant is still working through the closure process with the DNR.

The amendment was approved by the committee by 4-1 vote, with Alder Tom Kilian providing the no vote. Kilian said that while it was perfectly reasonable to extend the timeframe given the ongoing closure process, he was still a no vote because of his previous position on the original development agreement that entails public money for the project which he said he opposed.

The residential building will have studio, studio suites, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and one- and two-bedroom penthouse units. Retail space is also planned for the first floor.

At the City Council, there was no discussion on the amendment. The measure passed 8-3, with Alders Kilian, Gary Gisselman and Lou Larson voting against it.

