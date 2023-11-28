Wausau Pilot & Review

In a Facebook post, police said the search for a wanted sex offender is over.

The Wausau Police Department last week posted a public plea for help locating 43-year-old Wesley J. Winters. He was located in northern Wisconsin, police said.

Online court records show a 1998 conviction for Winters on charges of first-degree sexual assault using a dangerous weapon and attempted armed robbery. Winters, who was released from prison in late August, shows a “not compliant” status on the sex offender registry.

Winters is now in custody. No further details have been released.

