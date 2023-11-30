MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2024 spring season are due by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10.

Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or buy preference points toward future drawings through Go Wild or an authorized license agent.

Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system. More information on the turkey preference drawing is available in the Turkey Frequently Asked Questions.

Applicants can choose up to two time period and zone combinations that they would like to hunt. As a third choice, applicants can choose one zone in which they will accept a harvest authorization for any period. This third choice can be the same zone as the first and/or second choice. The second and third choices are optional, but applicants are encouraged to submit additional choices to maximize their likelihood of drawing a harvest authorization.

The spring harvest authorization drawing takes place in late January. Successful applicants are notified by mail after the drawing results are finalized. Application status can also be checked through Go Wild, at a DNR service center or by calling 888-936-7463. Applicants not selected will receive a preference point that will increase their chances of drawing a harvest authorization the following spring season.

Any harvest authorizations not awarded in the drawing will be available for purchase as bonus harvest authorizations. Bonus harvest authorizations will cost $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents.

All turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license and a wild turkey stamp when they acquire their spring turkey harvest authorization. A 2024 spring turkey license is $15 for Wisconsin residents and $60 for non-residents. The 2024 wild turkey stamp is $5.25. Licenses will go on sale March 1, 2024.

The 2024 spring turkey season is as follows:

• Youth Hunt – April 13-14

• Period A – April 17-23

• Period B – April 24-30

• Period C – May 1-7

• Period D – May 8-14

• Period E – May 15-21

• Period F – May 22-28

For information on hunting in state parks, visit the DNR webpage. All harvested turkeys must be registered. For information on how to register your turkey, visit the DNR turkey hunting and management webpage.

