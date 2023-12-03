Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team remains perfect on the young season after a dominating 93-28 win over Green Bay East in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon at East High School.

Ten different Lumberjacks scored in the victory, with five hitting double digits, as they improve to 4-0 this season.

Jesse Napgezek had 22 points on 11-for-12 shooting, Charlie Cayley added 17 points, Caden Werth chipped in 12, Jaydan Garrett had 11 and Jack Barthels scored 10 for Wausau East.

Wausau East plays a nonconference game at Rhinelander on Tuesday.

Lumberjacks 93, Red Devils 28

Green Bay East 20 8 – 28

Wausau East 53 40 – 93

GREEN BAY EAST (28): Statistics not provided. Record: 0-3.

WAUSAU EAST (93): Caden Werth 4-6 3-3 12, Jaydan Garrett 4-10 3-4 11, Jesse Napgezek 11-12 0-0 22, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-5 2-2 4, Jack Barthels 3-6 2-2 10, Brady Prihoda 4-5 0-0 8, Robbie Aguilli 0-0 0-0 0, Orion Ison 0-0 0-0 0, Davis Winter 0-0 2-2 2, Teddy Schlindwein 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Cygan 0-0 2-2 2, Miles Casey 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Messman 0-0 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 2-5 1-2 5, Charlie Cayley 7-11 3-4 17. FG: 36-60. FT: 18-21. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Barthels 2-3, Werth 1-3, Napgezek 0-1, Rozwadowski 0-1, Prihoda 0-1). Rebounds: 30 (Cayley 6, Prihoda 6). Record: 4-0.

