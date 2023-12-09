Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Sydney Crawford made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Wausau East girls basketball team to a 64-30 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Friday night at East High School.

Wausau East led by just one at 24-23 at halftime before dominating the second half. The Lumberjacks held D.C. Everest to only seven points while scoring 40 and running away with the victory.

Claire Coushman added 13 points and Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade chipped in 11 for Wausau East (4-4, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Kirsten Hall scored 12 points for D.C. Everest (1-5, 0-2 WVC).

Wausau East hosts Rhinelander and D.C. Everest will travel to Minocqua to take on Lakeland in nonconference action Tuesday.

Lumberjacks 64, Evergreens 30

D.C. Everest 23 7 – 30

Wausau East 24 40 – 64

D.C. EVEREST (30): Kelsey Woolley 3 0-0 9, Brianna Cook 2 2-2 6, Aubrey Klatt 0 0-1 0, Ella Harmon 0 0-0 0, Piper Schulz 0 0-0 0, Ailsa Chmielewski 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Hall 2 2-3 12, Kinley Karow 0 0-0 0, Clara Piette 0 0-0 0, McKenna Bullis 1 0-1 3, Megan Zemke 0 0-0 0. FG: 10. FT: 2-5. 3-pointers: 6 (Woolley 3, Hall 2, Bullis 1). Record: 1-5, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (64): Tally Schlindwein 1 0-0 2, Claire Coushman 5 3-8 13, Graysen Burger 1 1-5 3, Olivia Schjoneman 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Thome 0 2-2 2, Nyasia Herrick 1 0-0 2, Sydney Crawford 8 0-0 19, Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade 4 0-0 11, Geneva Michlig 2 4-5 8, Cat Lee 1 0-1 2, Jerzey Moen 0 0-0 0, Isabella Vue 0 0-0 0. FG: 24. FT: 10-21. 3-pointers: 6 (Crawford 3, Liss-‘s-Gravemade 3). Record: 4-4, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...