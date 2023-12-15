Wausau Pilot & Review

A man whose body was discovered more than 43 years ago near Rhinelander has finally been identified, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

The man’s body was found March 19, 1980 in a field in the town of Pine Lake, about 46 yards off of Hwy. 17 on private property. There was no identification on the body until now.

Officials say a forensic autopsy shows Norman Grasser, of Chicago, died from cold exposure due to hypothermia.

In 1980, officials knew only that the body belonged to a white man between 25 and 45 years of age, about 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair. His clothing and other belongings were collected to assist in identification and his fingerprints were sent to both the State Crime Lab and the FBI, with no matches.

Over time, this case continued to be investigated through missing persons report follow ups and press releases.

In 2019, the information was entered into NamUs, a national database for missing and unidentified and unclaimed person cases across the United States. Multiple possible matches were generated and followed up on, again with negative matches. He was known then only as John Doe 1980 when the body was taken to the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s office in April 2021 for DNA collection.

Once this was completed, the collected items were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico for DNA profiling.

In January 2023, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the assistance of Ramapo College of New Jersey Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center to perform advanced forensic DNA testing of John Doe 1980 and a genealogy search. As a result of the work performed by students in the Ramapo College IGG Certificate Program, a new investigative lead was developed, resulting in Mr. Grasser’s identification. Subsequent investigation revealed that Grasser had been reported missing by family members in Cook County in January 1980.

“The Grasser family is grateful to everybody involved for ending their 43 year nightmare,” a news release stated.

The following agencies assisted in this case:

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Oneida County Buildings and Grounds

Oneida County District Attorney’s Office

City of Rhinelander Parks Department

Vilas County Sheriff’s Office

Eagle River Police Department

Woodruff Police Department

Rhinelander Police Department

Forest County Sheriff’s Office

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office

Ramapo College of New Jersey Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center

Intermountain Forensics

WJFW Newswatch 12

Federal Bureau of Investigations

Wisconsin State Crime Lab

University of Wisconsin Pathology Department

Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office

NamUs- National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

Father Chris Kemp- Nativity of Our Lord Church

