After more than six years in the lead role and more than two decades with the Everest Metro Police Department, Chief Clay Schulz will retire in early February, according to a statement issued Friday from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

The chief will retire Feb. 1. He has not issued a formal statement and efforts to reach Schulz Friday were not immediately successful.

Schulz took over the role of chief in March 2017, following the retirement of former Chief Wally Sparks. Prior to being named chief, Schulz served as deputy chief and spearheaded numerous high profile investigations throughout his 25-year tenure with the department.

Recently, Schulz was under fire after an employee filed a sexual harassment complaint alleging improper behavior on his part. The complaint filed against Schulz ended with no formal action, after an independent law firm’s investigation determined that his actions did not rise to the level of harassment under department policy. But the investigation did reveal red flags about Schulz’s conduct, which the attorneys deemed unprofessional, and recommended additional training and monitoring.

Jim Palmer, executive director Wisconsin Professional Police Association, issued the following statement regarding the chief’s retirement:

“On behalf of the Everest Metro Professional Police Association, the officers appreciate the many years of service that Clayton Schulz has provided to this community, and they look forward working collaboratively with the Police Commission and other governmental leaders to ensure the dedication and high quality services that the public expects and deserves.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

