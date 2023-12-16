Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Merrill rolled out to a big lead by halftime and went on to defeat Wausau East 62-39 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday night at East High School.

Merrill dominated the first half, taking a 35-11 lead, and finished off its first Wisconsin Valley Conference win of the season as it improves to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade scored all 13 of her points in the second half for Wausau East (4-5, 1-2 WVC).

Mia Ott poured in 31 points for the Bluejays.

Wausau East hosts Marshfield for another Wisconsin Valley Conference game on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Bluejays 62, Lumberjacks 39

Merrill 35 27 – 62

Wausau East 11 28 – 39

MERRILL (62): Maddy Ott 0 0-0 0, Grace Reimann 4 0-2 9, Lily Dellman 0 0-0 0, Sophie Wendorf 2 2-2 7, Mia Ott 11 5-5 31, Ava Detert 0 0-0 0, Haley Rindt 0 0-0 0, Kaela Clarveaux 6 2-4 14, Brenna Jirovec 0 0-0 0. FG: 23. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 6 (Mi. Ott 4, Wendorf 1, Reimann 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-3, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (39): Tally Schlindwein 0 0-0 0, Hailey Bass 1 0-0 2, Claire Coushman 2 1-2 5, Graysen Burger 2 3-6 9, Olivia Schjoneman 1 1-2 3, Evelyn Thome 0 0-0 0, Nyasia Herrick 0 0-0 0, Sydney Crawford 3 0-0 7, Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade 5 0-0 13, Geneva Michlig 0 0-0 0. FG: 14. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 6 (Liss-‘s-Gravemade 3, Burger 2, Crawford 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-5, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

