Wausau Pilot & Review

Our recipe of the week today is an easy go-to for holiday parties – and they make great last-minute gifts when packaged in a simple tin or mason jar with a bow.

These spiced nuts require just nine basic ingredients and one pan to make, and they come together in about 15 minutes with no bowl required.

Click here for the recipe and instructions from The Minimalist Baker.

Want to sponsor this feature? Reach tens of thousands of readers with your logo, name and ad each time we publish, for just $50 per week. Email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com for details.