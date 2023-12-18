Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The USA Junior Men’s curling team beat Denmark 7-2 this morning in the World B Junior Men’s Curling semi-final game in Finland.

The win puts them in the gold medal game at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Finland time, 2 a.m. central time). Their opponent will be Canada, which defeated New Zealand in the other semi-final.

The team is skipped by Wausau West H.S. graduate Wes Wendling and includes Jackson Armstrong of Appleton, Caden Hebert and Jackson Bestland of Eau Claire, and Kevin Tuma of St. Paul, MN.

The Americans have already secured a spot in the Junior Men’s World Championships scheduled for February, also in Finland.

