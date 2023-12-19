Prevail Bank recently gifted $14,926 to nine organizations as part of its holiday matching funds campaign in December.

The public contributed more than $8,200 to the cause with the bank matching up to $1,000 at each of its branch locations.

The recipients

Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree: $1,390

Marshfield Area Pet Shelter: $1,060

Hope Hospice, Medford: $1,342

Catkins Animal Rescue, Phillips: $2,106

The Uplift Foundation, Stevens Point: $700

Granite House, Wausau: $2,005

Acacia Foundation: $903 (In support of the Wood County K9 unit.)

Owen-Withee Food Pantry: $3,400 (Special acknowledgement goes to the Owen-Withee Lions Club, which contributed $1,000 to the pantry’s total.)

Eau Claire County Children’s Giving Tree, which received gifts valued at roughly $2,020

