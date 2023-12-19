Prevail Bank recently gifted $14,926 to nine organizations as part of its holiday matching funds campaign in December.
The public contributed more than $8,200 to the cause with the bank matching up to $1,000 at each of its branch locations.
The recipients
Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree: $1,390
Marshfield Area Pet Shelter: $1,060
Hope Hospice, Medford: $1,342
Catkins Animal Rescue, Phillips: $2,106
The Uplift Foundation, Stevens Point: $700
Granite House, Wausau: $2,005
Acacia Foundation: $903 (In support of the Wood County K9 unit.)
Owen-Withee Food Pantry: $3,400 (Special acknowledgement goes to the Owen-Withee Lions Club, which contributed $1,000 to the pantry’s total.)
Eau Claire County Children’s Giving Tree, which received gifts valued at roughly $2,020