Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School District’s new nature-focused charter school will be housed at Monk Botanical Gardens, after a request from Red Granite was approved on Monday.

The committee meeting that preceded the special meeting of the Wausau School Board made the decision after a presentation on the new location.

Red Granite Charter sought support for electrical costs at Monk Botanical Gardens, as well as permission to share special education staff with Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, which is less than a mile away. The board’s approval includes these requests.

Superintendent Keith Hilts said the district does not provide any separate bus service charter schools, since they can come from anywhere in the district. However, the students could use existing bus service if they reach a location on an existing bus route.

“We wouldn’t add additional transportation cost,” Hilts said.

Red Granite Charter School will serve children in pre-K through 5th grade and has been approved for operation from July 2024 to June 2029.

Like this: Like Loading...