Four Wausau area high school freshmen were invited to play baseball at the National level over the holiday season.

Brody Hall (D.C. Everest), Ty Teske (Wausau West) and Miles Waldvogel (Wausau West) were all selected to represent the 15U JP Sports All-American Team at Baseball Fest in Panama City Beach, Fla. Play begins Dec. 27. They were selected from players across the Midwest after showcasing their skills in the JP Sports All-Star weekend in Bettendorf, Iowa, last August.

Keegan Kruzan (Wausau West), was selected to play in Mesa, Ariz., for the Game Day USA Prospect Team at Baseball Fest starting Dec. 31. He participated in Game Day USA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. Kruzan was also selected from players across the Midwest to represent Game Day USA’s 15U All American Team in Tucson, Ariz., in February.

All four boys play for the 15U Central Wisconsin Impact Elite LLC based out of Kronenwetter. Last summer, CW Impact Elite was ranked second in the state of Wisconsin. Ranked teams were from Beloit, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Elkhorn, Stevens Point, Hortonville, Sheboygan, Caledonia, Oak Creek, Little Chute, Oconomowoc, Madison, Racine, Muskego and Franklin.

