WESTON – D.C. Everest won all 11 events and earned a tight 88-82 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swim meet Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Tigers used their depth to make it close, taking second place in every event, but Everest was able to sneak out enough third-place finishes to eke out the victory.

D.C. Everest swept the three relays and had two individuals earn multiple wins as well.

David Mayer won the 50-yard freestyle (21.45 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (51.72), and Will VanErmen was first in the 200 individual medley (2:09.34) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.19) for the Evergreens.

Wes Polley won the 200 freestyle (1:57.73), Keaton Barwick was first in the 100 butterfly (53.96), Benjamin Soehl won the 500 freestyle (5:36.20) and Adam Swedlund won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.19) as well for D.C. Everest.

D.C. Everest is back in action Jan. 2 at home against Stevens Point.

D.C. Everest 88, Marshfield 82

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Keaton Barwick, Adam Swedlund, David Mayer, Benjamin Soehl) 1:44.62.

200 freestyle: 1. Wes Polley (DC) 1:57.73.

200 individual medley: 1. Will VanErmen (DC) 2:09.34.

50 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 21.45.

100 butterfly: 1. Barwick (DC) 53.96.

100 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 51.72.

500 freestyle: 1. Soehl (DC) 5:36.20.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (VanErmen, Swedlund, Polley, Barwick) 1:34.44.

100 backstroke: 1. VanErmen (DC) 1:00.50.

100 breaststroke: 1. Swedlund (DC) 1:08.19.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Barwick, Polley, Soehl, Mayer) 3:37.66.

