For the fourth year in a row, children from around central Wisconsin wrote letters to Santa and sent them to the North Pole via Wausau Pilot & Review. This is our favorite tradition of the year.

Some children want toys, clothes and books, while others are asking for less tangible things. One child, for example, is asking for Santa to bring her mother home, while another is asking to give her brother comfort. These letters melted our hearts at Wausau Pilot & Review, and we thank each and every one of you for sharing them with us.

