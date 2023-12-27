Wausau Pilot & Review
One person died and two people were injured, one critically, in a head-on crash Tuesday on Hwy. 10, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.
This is one of two deadly Hwy. 10 wrong-way crashes in the past several weeks. An earlier crash in a different segment of Hwy. 10 left four siblings dead and a man driving the wrong way on the highway facing homicide charges.
On Tuesday, another tragedy was reported near Auburndale. Police say a vehicle headed west in the eastbound lane crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the eastbound driver and sending a passenger to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. A portion of Hwy. 10 was closed for nearly four hours as crews cleared the scene.
Names have not yet been released.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is still investigating the crash.